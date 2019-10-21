The Interstate 5 bridge between Vancouver and Hayden Island is scheduled to close for nine days in September 2020 as a necessary repair project is completed.
The closure of the 102-year-old bridge is expected to create significant traffic delays as work crews replace a cracked trunnion and other mechanical parts in the south tower of the northbound span.
The project is expected to cost $13 million and require the northbound bridge to remain closed for the nine days of repairs to keep drivers safe and provide access for construction crews and heavy equipment.
The southbound span of the I-5 bridge will remain open to traffic in both directions as northbound and southbound travelers share the three lanes and sidewalk. Moveable concrete barriers will provide two lanes of traffic in the busiest direction — southbound will have two lanes in the morning, northbound two lanes in the evening.
In addition to bridge closure, four ramps in the project area will be closed for traffic control to ensure a safe work zone.
“The closure reduces the capacity of the bridge by half. Heavy congestion and long delays are expected during the nine-day closure along with heavy traffic on the Glenn Jackson Bridge on Interstate 205 and on local streets in North Portland and Vancouver,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said in a news release. “Travelers should plan ahead for alternatives that could include, when possible, delaying or changing trips, working from home, carpools or mass transit.”
