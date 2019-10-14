The U.S. Department of Justice has awarded grants totaling more than $9.8 million to support victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Western Washington, including $900,000 for the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, the department announced earlier this month.
The tribe was one of several tribes and even more state and local groups and governments to receive more than $9.8 million from the Justice Department, according to a department release. Overall the grants will provide services including housing, counseling and culturally appropriate assistance.
“October is domestic violence awareness month, and an appropriate time to highlight the good work being done in our state to assist victims of domestic and sexual violence,” U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran stated in the release. “In successfully competing for these grant dollars, these programs are demonstrating leadership on making a difference in their communities.”
Alongside the Cowlitz, four other tribes and tribal coalitions received funding from the grants, according to the release. Other recipients included the city of Longview which received $500,000 to improve criminal justice services for domestic violence and sexual assault victims, as well as about $4.1 million that will be funneled through Washington State and coalitions of nonprofit organizations.
All of the grants were awarded by DOJ’s Office of Violence Against Women, the release stated.
— The Reflector
