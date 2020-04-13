Due to the COVID-19 emergency, and in support of Washington state’s extended “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, Clark County Treasurer Alishia Topper announced she has extended the property tax due date for individual residential and commercial taxpayers to June 3.
“The widespread economic impact of the coronavirus is evident and has financially impacted many Clark County property owners, this extension will hopefully provide short-term relief during this difficult time,” Topper said.
This property tax due date extension is in addition to Topper’s previously announced relief program for businesses impacted by the mandatory closures and the due date extension for business personal property taxes.
The June 3 extension applies to both real property taxes (buildings and structures) and personal property taxes (equipment used in business). Topper is encouraging taxpayers who are financially able to pay by the regular April 30 deadline or as soon thereafter as possible. The county will not add interest or penalty charges to the tax bill for individual taxpayers who pay the first half amount of their 2020 property taxes by June 3.
Payments can be made online at clark.wa.gov/treasurer/payment-options (transaction fees for online payments may apply); by mail using a check or money order addressed to Clark County Treasurer, P.O. Box 35150, Seattle, WA 98124-5150 (cash should not be sent through the mail); via check or money order using the specially marked secure dropbox at the Clark County Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St. (cash payments may not be deposited in the dropbox).
In-person payments at the Clark County Public Service Center second floor Joint Services Lobby are still suspended until further notice.
For updates on tax deadlines and payment plans visit the treasurer’s website, clark.wa.gov/treasurer or facebook.com/ClarkWaTreasury/.
Taxpayers with questions about their property tax bill or payment options can contact the Clark County Treasurer’s Office at datamgmt@clark.wa.gov or (564) 397-2252.
— Clark County
