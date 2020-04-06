The PeaceHealth Family Medicine Clinic at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, 505 NE 87th Ave., Vancouver, temporarily closed starting April 1.
The clinic’s caregivers, physicians and supplies will be redirected temporarily to PeaceHealth Family Medicine Fisher’s Landing and PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic.
“We apologize for any inconvenience and thank our communities for their patience and understanding as we navigate these unprecedented times,” Robyn Taylor, clinic manager for all three locations, said.
PeaceHealth will update communities when the clinic is scheduled to reopen. In the meantime, the following PeaceHealth primary care, walk-in and urgent care clinics remain open:
PeaceHealth Family Medicine —16811 SE McGillivray Blvd., Suite 101, Vancouver. Phone: (360) 735-8100
PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic (walk-in and same-day) — 315 NE 192nd Ave. Building 3, Suite 310 Camas. Phone: (360) 729-8200
PeaceHealth Family Medicine of Southwest Washington — 100 E. 33rd St., Suite 10 Vancouver. Phone: (360) 514-7550
PeaceHealth Urgent Care Memorial — 3400 Main St. Vancouver. Phone: (360) 696-5223
Community members with questions about COVID-19 are encouraged to call the Washington State Department of Health, (800) 525-0127, or go online to peacehealth.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.