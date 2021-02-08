The benches along Battle Ground’s Main Street have been getting makeovers thanks to the Battle Ground Rotary Club. Over the last couple of months, club member Terry Reddish has worked to refurbish the outdoor benches as a part of the club’s “Adopt Main Street Program.”
Reddish said he has been working with multiple community members to complete the project, including his son-in-law Chance Bergerson and City of Battle Ground Public Works Supervisor Todd Klein.
Reddish said the club decided to fix up the benches because they “were in really bad shape” and “had not been maintained well.” Older benches along the road have faded over the years since their installment, and Reddish and the club decided to give them a remodel as part of their efforts to beautify the downtown street.
“Rotary is all about service. That’s what we do,” Reddish said. “We do it on a local basis and an international basis. On a local basis, one thing we have been doing for years is picking up litter along 503, and we also picked up adopting Main Street from Grace to Parkway.”
Club President Dan Hanenkrat said the Battle Ground Rotary Club decided to “adopt” Main Street as a service to the community because it is a community resource. Prior to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, club members would meet at Galeotti's Wine Cellar on the east side of Main Street, and many of the club members operated (and continue to operate) businesses in Battle Ground. Hanenkrat said adopting Main Street “just made sense” from a service standpoint, so the club decided to “spiff up” the street as the community was getting ready for Harvest Days.
As a part of their service efforts, many club members spend time picking up litter off the road as well as pulling out some of the larger weeds growing in between cracks in the sidewalk and around planted shrubbery. Part of this adoption effort included fixing up the benches that the public sits on during busy events in the city and day-to-day shopping.
“It was one of those things, somebody had to do it,” Reddish said about fixing up the benches. “I’ve got some experience with woodworking, live in a log house and I also happen to be retired and have more time to do it.”
Reddish said the bench refurbishing process takes about one month to complete with about 12 total “man hours” per bench between him and Bergerson. To give the benches their makeover, Reddish disassembles the bench, takes the wooden slats off and replaces the wood with brand new “Alaskan yellow cedar,” a hardwood that Bergerson mills down to the size needed from 2-by-6 planks. Once the new slats are in, Reddish treats the wood and reassembles them as well as giving the body of the bench a fresh paint job.
“When we get done with them, they look like a whole new bench,” Reddish said.
Along with the help of his son-in-law, Reddish also said the project would not be possible without the help from the City of Battle Ground, club member and owner of Detroit Pizza Tony Domine and Miller Paint. He said it is “extremely satisfying” to see people sitting on the new benches when he drives by.
Following the bench refurbishing, Hanenkrat and Reddish said the Rotary hopes to continue its efforts on Main Street with the installation of “crossing flags” on each of the crosswalks between Grace and Parkway Avenues. According to Hanenkrat and Reddish, the crossing flag project would place bins with flags inside them on each side of the street at crosswalks so pedestrians can flag down oncoming traffic to let cars know they would like to cross the street, making crossing Main Street a safer experience for locals looking to shop the streets.
