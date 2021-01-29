On Thursday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission approved a proposal from the United States Navy to conduct special operations training at several state parks in the western part of the state.
During the meeting on Jan. 28, State Parks staff presented a list of recommendations along with the final Mitigated Determination of Nonsignificance (MDNS) for the commission to consider in the deciding of the outcome of the Navy’s proposal.
The modifications included in the final MDNS and modified permit criteria reflect information staff learned from public comments solicited in the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) environmental review and testimony heard during a virtual public meeting on Jan. 26. Highlights mentioned in the news release are: more robust protection measures for plant species and marine and terrestrial animals; limiting training to nighttime hours only when parks are closed to day-use visitors; and further direction on avoiding Tribal cultural resources and not interfering with Tribal fishing or shellfish harvesting activities and monitoring. In addition to notifying State Parks prior to conducting training, the Navy must also notify State Park after operations and conduct a site review with staff and provide periodic reports to the commission.
For more details about the Navy proposal and staff recommendations, contact Steve Brand, Partnerships and Planning, (360) 902-8651, or Jessica Logan, Environmental Program manager, (360) 902-8679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.