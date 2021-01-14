The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will hold a special virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 21. The primary focus of the meeting will be to discuss and select candidates to interview for the state park director position.
The special meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and during the meeting, the commission will discuss top candidates and their credentials and select which candidates to interview.
The selection of a new director comes after current State Parks director Don Hoch announced his retirement in November of 2020. Hoch will retire on March 2, after more than 10 years in the role of director. He has been with State Parks since 2004, starting as manager for the agency’s Puget Sound region. Director Hoch will be moving to Georgia to spend more time with his family.
The public can participate in the meeting online through WebEx by visiting bit.ly/3bJDVlN and entering the password WAP@rks2021. Access is also available via telephone by calling (415) 655-0001 and entering the access code 117 711 7925.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.