On Wednesday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Battle Ground) applauded an announcement by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development that more than $2.5 million in CARES Act funding will go to housing grants targeted directly at Southwest Washington communities.
According to a news release, her position as a senior member of the United States House Appropriations Committee allowed Herrera Beutler to fight to secure this funding in the CARES Act.
Clark County, The City of Vancouver and the City of Longview will be receiving Community Development Block Grants totaling more than $2.5 million combined. These grants aim to help provide shelter and affordable housing for vulnerable residents and address health issues that include preventing the spread and responding to cases of COVID-19.
“Protecting residents who are especially vulnerable during COVID-19, and keeping affordable housing safe and accessible, are of the utmost importance at this time,” Herrera Beutler said in the release. “This is why I worked in Congress to secure these federal dollars in the CARES Act now being targeted to positively impact our communities and residents in Southwest Washington.”
CARES Act CDBG Funds for Southwest Washington:
Clark County: $1,168,791
City of Vancouver: $1,127,065
City of Longview: $231,004
— The Reflector
