A small dog was found dead in a garage after firefighters from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue extinguished a fire in the 200 block of Springwood Street in Woodland.
Units were dispatched just after 1:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 to a report of a garage fire. Engine 29 from the Woodland station arrived three and a half minutes later to find heavy smoke coming from an attached garage and attic vents of the residence, stated a news release. Firefighters held the fire in check until other units arrived to extinguish the fire.
No one was inside at the time of the fire, but firefighters found a small dog had died in the garage.
The garage sustained significant fire, heat and smoke damage, stated the release. Minor smoke damage was also found inside the residence area of the house.
The Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Four engines, one ladder truck, five chief officers, a fire investigator and 16 total personnel responded to the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.