Fire crews from Clark County Fire & Rescue and Fire District 3 were dispatched at 3:43 a.m. to a reported house on fire at 10308 NE 269th Street.
The first-arriving firefighters found a-one story ranch style home fully involved in flames. Neighbors reported that the house was being remodeled and no one was living there at the time of the fire.
Due to the large amount of fire and knowing that the house was not occupied, firefighters took a defensive stand and attacked the fire from the exterior.
Firefighters also focused on keeping a neighboring house from catching fire. The roof and walls collapsed a short time after firefighters arrived. When the homeowners arrived at the scene, they told the incident commander that they were three-quarters of the way through a full remodel of the house.
Clark County Fire & Rescue crews remained at the scene for nearly six hours to assist the Clark County Fire Marshal's Office with the fire investigation. Clark County Fire & Rescue was assisted on this incident by units from Clark County Fire District 3.
The response included four fire engines, one water tender, four chief officers and 13 firefighters.
