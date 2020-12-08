On Monday, Nov. 23, YWCA Clark County announced that Dunetchka Otero-Serrano will become executive director of the nonprofit. Otero-Serrano started her career in nonprofit management 20 years ago, and her experience includes roles in case management, community outreach, executive leadership and board service.
Otero-Serrano has served as executive director of Community Warehouse since 2015. Community Warehouse is a nonprofit that provides donated household furnishings to people in need. Otero-Serrano led a change in the organization by providing leadership in the critical areas of marketing ,resource development, equity, inclusion and staff retention. With a development team, she doubled the organization’s operating budget with increases in donor contributions.
From 2000 to 2003, Otero-Serrano served as domestic violence program coordinator at Catholic Charities’ El Programa Hispano. Her responsibilities included recruiting, training and supervising case managers and volunteers; educating clients about immigration laws and their rights; and writing and managing local, state and federal grants for sexual assault prevention services.
From 2003 to 2008, Otero-Serrano led Latinx outreach and youth development for Portland Parks and Recreation. While there, she established bilingual outreach programs and created culturally specific programs in partnership with Portland Public Schools and community organizations in Portland and Gresham.
After that, Otero-Serrano worked with undocumented children and young adults as an associate producer of the documentary “Papers.” According to the news release, she advanced digital equity for under-served communities as Program and Development Director at Open Signal (formerly Portland Community Media) from 2008-2015.
“I am passionate about bringing tools and resources to the community to create resilience and overcome systemic oppression. Joining the outstanding team at YWCA Clark County is a dream come true! It will be my honor to work with the team and community partners to advance racial justice and the empowerment of women and youth,” she said in a news release.
Board President Holly Jacobs praised Otero-Serrano’s selection as the new YWCA Clark County leader.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dunetchka to Clark County and the YWCA,” she said. “Her long-term commitment to social justice, combined with her leadership and nonprofit management track record, convinced the board to select her in what turned out to be a truly outstanding pool of candidates.”
She will succeed Interim Executive Director Robyn Steely, who, Jacobs said, “has led YWCA Clark County for the past nine months with grace, skill and heart through a difficult chapter involving reorganizing services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
