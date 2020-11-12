A Battle Ground man was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 11, and charged with vehicular assault in connection to a September crash in North Clark County, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced.
The sheriff’s office arrested John Clifford, 38, on Nov. 11. He was booked into Clark County Jail on the charge, following a lengthy investigation and reconstruction of the collision scene, the sheriff’s office reported. The charge comes from a collision on Sept. 29 in the 33800 block of Northeast Gable Avenue. A sheriff’s detective determined that Clifford was under the influence of alcohol, was traveling over the posted 50 mile-per-hour speed limit and was in the oncoming lane when the Chevrolet coupe he was driving struck a Nissan SUV driven by Lori Anchors, 61, also of Battle Ground, causing Anchors significant injury. There were also two children in Anchors’ vehicle, with all three in Anchor’s vehicle being transported to area hospitals. Clifford was airlifted by helicopter from the scene.
Clifford is scheduled for a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court tomorrow, Nov. 12.
