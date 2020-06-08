Pacific Power has reopened campsites on its property along the Lewis River, allowing for small camping parties to recreate beginning this weekend.
Pacific Power announced Friday, May 29, that Beaver Bay, Cougar Park and Cresap Bay campgrounds were ready to use, opening the campsites to the public under restrictions that day. Campsites are limited to five people, in accordance with the second phase of Safe Start Washington. Cowlitz County was approved to move into that phase May 23, which eases restrictions on business operations and public gatherings.
Campers who reserved sites will be notified that they were ready to use, Pacific Power stated in the announcement, with available restroom facilities and camp hosts on-site.
The restrictions on campsite size will be in place until Cowlitz County moves into the third phase of Safe Start Washington, or if the state Department of Health decides to revoke the county’s move into the second phase. Pacific Power stated it reserves the right to close campgrounds “if conditions warrant closure due to non-compliance with state directives.”
A complete list of current closures is available at pacificorp.com/community/recreation.html.
Pacific Power, a division of PacifiCorp, is a power utility that owns hydroelectric facilities, as well as recreation areas, in Washington, Oregon and California.
