Rocksolid Community Teen Center will be holding their 19th annual auction online this year. The auction is the program’s largest fundraiser of the year to maintain the afterschool program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person auction scheduled in March needed to be rescheduled. Bidding in the auction will now take place from Aug. 13 to 15 and more details are available online at rocksolid-teen.com.
On Aug. 15, Executive Director Marcy Sprecher, and local known business owner and philanthropist, Russell Brent will host a live online event showcasing teens, a family of supporters and present an ask for financial support of the program. 6:30 PM program information will be shared, and the entertainment portion will begin at 7:00 PM.
“We are excited to provide an online opportunity to share about our program and allow anyone, anywhere to donate. We rely on the support of sponsors, community donors, and individuals to keep our doors open serving the youth of our community. We hope those who value our program will share with others making our online attendance larger than the previous planned in person event. During these difficult times our program has adapted to serve our teens online, remaining connected and supporting the youth and their families.” Executive Director at Rocksolid Marcy Sprecher said in a news release.
Questions registering, please contact the teen center at jessica@rocksolid-teen.com If supporters cannot participate on the online event, financial donations may be made on the website: rocksolid-teen.com
