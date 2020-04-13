Given critical shortages of food, Clark County Fire District 6 is lending a helping hand.
Since last week the district has located food barrels outside of three of its stations. The district is asking for people to drop off non-perishable food items, and when the barrels are full members of the IAFF Local 1805 will take food to the Clark County Food bank and return the barrels for more donations. The barrels are located outside the front doors and the no-contact donation sites are accessible from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Barrels are located at Station 61, 8800 NE Hazel Dell Avenue, Vancouver; Station 62; 11600 NW Lakeshore Road, Vancouver; and Station 63, 1303 NE 136th St., Vancouver
Food bank volunteers say they mostly need canned items high in protein along with peanut butter and shelf-stable foods
— Fire District 6
