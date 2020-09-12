The League of Women Voters of Clark County has announced four candidate forums for positions up for election in November, the organization announced.
The league has invited the following candidates for the following races to participate in the remote forums:
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30
Washington State Legislative District 17
State Senator: Daniel Smith (Democrat) and Lynda Wilson (Republican)
State Representative Position 1: Tanisha Harris (Democrat) and Vicki Kraft (Republican)
Washington State Legislative District 18
State Senator: Ann Rivers (Republican) and Rick Bell (Democrat)
State Representative Position 1: Brandon Vick (Republican) and Kassandra Bessert (Democrat)
State Representative Position 2: Donna L. Sinclair (Democrat) and Larry Hoff (Republican)
6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1
Washington State Legislative District 49
State Senator: Annette Cleveland (Democrat) and Rey Reynolds (Republican)
State Representative Position 1: Sharon Wylie (Democrat) and Justin Forsman (Republican)
State Representative Position 2: Park Llafet (Republican) and Monica Stonier (Democrat)
Overview — Why is the County Charter Review Commission important?
County Charter Review Commission, District 1
Position 1: Michele L. McDermid, Michael Martin, Hector Hinojosa, James Conright, Anthony M. Venditti
Position 2: Kathy McDonald, Steve Perkel, Kim D. Harless
Position 3: Eric LaBrant, Barbara Taft Chen, Chris Goodwin
4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3
Overview – Why is the County Charter Review Commission important?
County Charter Review Commission, At-Large
Position 1: Rainy Rau, Doug Lasher, Tom Meilke
Position 2: M. Kirby Ware, Eric Holt
Position 3: Mike Dalesandro, Stephen Sechrist, Justin M. Forsman
County Charter Review Commission, District 2
Position 1: Sydney Johnson, Charles P. “Chuck” Green, Thomas R. Higdon, Trevor Best, Julia Laterza
Position 2: Jackie Lane, Kelsey Potter
Position 3: Dorothy Gasque, Peter Sillian, Bridget McLeman, David E. Poland
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14
Clark County Council
District 3: Jesse James (Democrat) and Karen Bowerman (Republican)
District 4: Gary Medvigy (Republican) and Matt Little (Independent)
Overview – Why is the County Charter Review Commission important?
County Charter Review Commission, District 3
Position 1: Adam Baldwin, Maureen Winningham, Ken Lounsbury
Position 2: Parker Davidson, Nena Cavel, Terri Niles
Position 3: Jeff Angelo, Jess Mahan
County Charter Review Commission, District 4
Position 1: Thomas Hernandez, Dave Stiles, Deanna Rusch, Chuck Miller
Position 2: John Latta, Brent D. Boger, Glenn Kincaid
Position 3: Liz Pike, Greg K. Anderson
The forums will be aired live on Clark/Vancouver Television and streamed on CVTV.org.
