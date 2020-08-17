A man received only minor injuries following a plane crash on a private airstrip in Brush Prairie Friday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At about 10:15 a.m. Aug. 14, deputies were dispatched to an airstrip in the 14800 block of Northeast 160th Avenue. Deputies learned the pilot, the sole occupant of a homebuilt plane, was performing “touch and go” landing maneuvers at the time of the crash.
The sheriff’s office believes that during one of the maneuvers a wing hit the ground while attempting to take off again, causing the plane to roll and come to rest on the airstrip.
The pilot, a man in his 60s, got himself out of the plane, declining medical treatment for a minor head injury, the sheriff’s office reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.