The Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors is now accepting applications to fill a board vacancy created with the resignation of director Monty Anderson. Applications to fill the position of Director District 1 are due by Feb. 23. Applicants must be registered to vote and live in Director District 1. Director District 1 encompasses the town of Yacolt and the surrounding area up to Lake Merwin in the North and Lucia Falls Road in the South. A full map of the district can be viewed online atbattlegroundps.org/director-information/.
The board is looking to appoint a new director to serve through the end of the term, which expires in November.
School directors are elected, unpaid positions who serve four-year terms. Directors who volunteer in this governing role help set the district's direction, allocate resources, monitor performance and hold the district accountable for progress.
According to a news release, the Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors has received Board of Distinction Awards from the Washington State School Directors’ Association in two of the last four years. During his time on the board, Anderson served on multiple committees and in the positions of president and vice president.
"Monty has given so much of his time and energy to our students and staff," Battle Ground Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ross said in a news release. "He has provided valuable leadership to the district through many changes in education. We are forever grateful for his volunteer service."
Those interested in filling the role should send a letter of interest, resume and list of three references with contact information to Sandy U’Ren, Administrative Assistance to the Superintendent and Board of Directors, Battle Ground Public Schools Board of Directors, P.O. Box 200, Battle Ground, WA 98604 or by email to uren.sandy@battlegroundps.org. Applications must include a full name and physical address as well as an email address and telephone number to be contacted at.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.