A man fatally shot by Clark County Sheriff’s deputies last night in Hazel Dell has been identified as 21-year-old Kevin Peterson, The Oregonian reported today.
The sheriff’s office reported that just before 6 p.m. Oct. 29 deputies were involved in a shooting in the 6800 block of Northeast Highway 99. Though the sheriff’s office provided little detail on the shooting, the following morning The Oregonian identified the man shot as Peterson, a Black man from Camas.
The sheriff’s office said other law enforcement agencies responded to the scene to conduct the shooting investigation. The Camas Police Department will be heading up an independent investigation team on the shooting, and will be providing further updates on investigation details, the sheriff’s office said.
Following the shooting, a small group of protestors gathered at the scene of the shooting, The Oregonian reported. Peterson is a Black man from Camas, according to the newspaper. This morning U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler posted on social media that she was “gathering information” on the shooting, urging “peace and nonviolence” as details about the shooting come out.
This story will be updated
