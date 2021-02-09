At 1:55 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, units from Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) were dispatched to a report of smoke coming from a house next to Interstate 5 near Woodland.
CCFR crews were familiar with the residence and immediately knew that accessing the structure would be difficult, according to a news release. The release said crews had to make their way down a half-mile long muddy driveway to access the home.
Because the driveway was too steep and muddy for regular fire engines to make it to the structure, the initial attack was done by using “Brush Units,” which are small 4-wheel drive vehicles with a pump and hose that are usually used for wildland firefighting.
The first crew arrived at the top of the driveway at 2:02 p.m.. By the time apparatus and firefighters could make it down the driveway, the house had become fully involved in fire.
CCFR Chief John Nohr said the fire “had a head start before it was called in.” Adding the steep, muddy driveway to the equation meant fire crews didn’t have the upper hand on the blaze.
To extinguish the fire, CCFR brought in Fire Boat 24 (FB-24) from Ridgefield. FB-24 is a 30-foot North River boat capable of delivering over 1,000 gallons of water per minute.
FB-24 pumped water from the Lewis River to firefighters who had stretched large firehoses from FB-24 to the house to extinguish the fire, according to the release.
The property owner told fire officials that there had been a renter at the property and that he was in the process of having them evicted, the release said. There was no evidence of people at the scene when CCFR units arrived. The house was too involved in fire for crews to safely go in and complete a search.
A total of three engines, one ladder truck, two brush units, three water tenders, six chief officers, one fire investigator and 20 total personnel worked on the fire.
