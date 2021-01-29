Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties are set to co-host a virtual community briefing about COVID-19 vaccination efforts taking place in the three Southwest Washington counties.
Steven Krager, the deputy health officer for the three counties will be joined by Washington State Department of Health Assistant Secretary for Environmental Public Health Lauren Jenks. The duo will address some of the frequently asked questions about COVID-19 vaccination, including how the vaccine is distributed in the state and where people can go to schedule vaccination appointments.
The briefing will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1 and stream live on three county Facebook pages: Clark County Public Health, facebook.com/clarkcowa.ph/; Cowlitz County Health & Human Services, facebook.com/cowlitzHHS/; Skamania County Community Health, facebook.com/Skamania-County-Community-Health-367750763328784/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.