The county manager is seeking an applicant to fill a vacancy on the volunteer Community Action Advisory Board. The position is for a low-income representative living in Clark County Council District 4.
The 12-member board makes recommendations about local government funding for basic needs, self-sufficiency and housing programs. Members also advocate for services supporting low-income communities, families and people.
Low-income representatives are defined as any person who is nominated by a group who is low-income such as tenants of a low-income housing complex or an agency that predominantly serves people who are low-income such as Council for the Homeless, Share, NAMI, etc.
Term periods are three years, with the first term ending Dec. 31, 2022. Incumbents have the opportunity for re-appointment to two additional three-year terms.
Clark County is looking to diversify the board composition and encourages people with diverse backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to apply, especially persons from historically oppressed or underserved communities.
Interested residents must submit an application and résumé to Rebecca Royce, Clark County Community Services, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, WA 98666-5000 or rebecca.royce@clark.wa.gov.
Application information can be found at www.clark.wa.gov/community-services/communi
ty-action-advisory-board or by calling Rebecca Royce at (564) 397-7863.
Application deadline is 5 pm Friday, Dec. 6.
— Clark County
