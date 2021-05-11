Sen. Lynda Wilson, Rep. Vicki Kraft and Rep. Paul Harris, all R-Vancouver, are inviting 17th District citizens to join them for a virtual town hall meeting to recap and discuss the 2021 legislative session and hear from constituents.
“The pandemic is causing us to meet virtually once again, but it didn’t prevent the majority party from going ahead with some very controversial legislation that simply is not necessary,” Senate Republican budget leader Wilson said in a news release. “The people we serve really need to know what’s in store for them, and I look forward to engaging with them and hearing their opinions and concerns.”
The remote town hall will be hosted virtually through Zoom on Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Those wishing to participate, must register in advance online at tinyurl.com/17LD-town-hall.
“Much of the legislation passed this session is very troubling and it’s going to negatively impact families in the 17th District and throughout the state,” Kraft said. “This meeting will be an excellent way to inform our constituents about this new legislation, as well as answer their questions and discuss their comments and concerns.”
The 90-minute meeting can only accommodate the first 500 attendees so registering early is recommended.
“I enjoyed hearing from our constituents when we did this back in March, and I’m looking forward to meeting with them again,” Harris said. “I know people have a lot of questions about the many significant pieces of legislation that were pushed through this session. I’m happy to listen and answer their questions.”
