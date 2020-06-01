The Community Foundation for Southwest Washington has joined a number of other groups and philanthropists as part of a statewide relief effort for impacts of COVID-19, the foundation announced Wednesday, May 27.
The Community Foundation has joined the “All In WA” campaign, which has coalesced cause, demographic and county-based community funds for one central fundraiser in an effort to respond to health and economic impacts of the pandemic.
The foundation designated its SW Washington COVID Response Fund as its focus for contributions, the announcement stated. Since its launch in March, the fund has given $3.6 million in more than 100 grants given to local nonprofits in Clark, Cowlitz and Skamania counties that are helping those affected by COVID-19.
In an effort to encourage fundraising locally, the Ed and Dollie Lynch Fund has matched up to $500,000 in fundraising to the COVID Response Fund, the foundation stated.
“Southwest Washington has always responded to challenging times with generosity and compassion,” Community Foundation President Jennifer Rhoads said. “We are constantly inspired by the thoughtful and creative ways that local people are pitching in to support their neighbors and our entire region.”
Apart from the Lynch fund match, All In WA has its own matching pool benefitting all funds involved with the campaign, the foundation announcement stated. The campaign has a goal to raise $65, raising $20 million at launch.
At 7 p.m. June 10 All In WA has organized a virtually-streaming benefit concert featuring a number of Washington artists. Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Macklemore, Ciara, Sir Mix-A-Lot, The Black Tones, Mary Lambert, Ben Gibbard, Allen Stone and Dave Matthews; alongside comedian Joel McHale and Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are already on the lineup, with All In WA announcing a full lineup at a later date.
The concert will be streamed through Amazon Music’s Twitch Channel at twitch.tv/amazonmusic, through the allinwa.org website, and locally on KGW Portland Subchannel 8.2. After the stream a recording will be available on Prime Video.
