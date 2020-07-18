The Building Industry Group (BIG), a nonpartisan Political Action Committee of the Building Industry Association of Clark County, has announced two more endorsements for the upcoming primary election.
The group added U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and State Rep. Vicki Kraft (17th Legislative District) to its list of endorsed candidates. Previously endorsed candidates include, State Sen. Lynda Wilson (17th Legislative District), State Sen. Ann Rivers (18th Legislative District), State Rep. Paul Harris (17th Legislative District, Position 2), State Rep. Brandon Vick (18th Legislative District, Position 1), State Rep. Larry Hoff (18th Legislative District, Position 2) and Clark County Councilor John Blom (District 3).
“The BIA is appreciative of the work each of these individuals have done to move the needle on housing affordability in Clark County. More importantly, at a time of uncertainty, they stood up for construction, helping to deem the industry essential so we could keep building homes for our community,” BIA Chair Tracy Wilson said in a news release.
– The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.