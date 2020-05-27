The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to enjoy three free days at state parks in June. On free days, visitors don’t need a Discover Pass for day-use visits by vehicles.
The first of the three free days is Saturday, June 6, in recognition of National Trails Day. The next free day is Sunday, June 7, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (WDFW) Free Fishing Weekend. A Discover Pass will not be required on WDFW or Washington State Parks lands throughout the Free Fishing Weekend but will be required both days on lands managed by Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The third free day in June will be Saturday, June 13, to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.
Though most Washington State Parks have reopened for day use, the agency encourages visitors to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 by recreating responsibly and staying close to home, knowing what’s open, keeping a 6-foot distance from others and bringing personal protective supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap and more.
The WDFW free days are keeping with legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one day pass. The remaining 2020 State Parks free days are Tuesday, Aug. 25, Saturday, Sept. 26, Wednesday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 27. In addition, State Parks plans to reschedule the two April free days that were canceled due to COVID-19.
— The Reflector
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.