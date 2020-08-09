Washington State health officials are working with local, state and federal partners to investigate a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to onions sold by Thomson International Incorporated.
A total of 640 people infected with the strain have been reported in 43 states. Washington is currently reporting 25 cases with two cases in Clark County.
Thomson International has issued a voluntary recall of onions shipped from May 1 to the present. Onions were sold in cartons and mesh sacks ranging from 2 to 50 pounds under the following brand names: Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions and Food Lion.
If you have the recalled onions from Thomson International, the Department of Health recommends throwing them away. If you are not sure where your onions are sourced, you should throw those away as well. You should also wash and disinfect any surfaces that may have come in contact with the onions.
Salmonellosis, the illness caused by infection with Salmonella, can cause diarrhea, fever, chills, abdominal discomfort and vomiting. Serious bloodstream infections may also occur.
If you begin to exhibit these symptoms, contact your health care provider.
The investigation is ongoing and focused on determining the source of contamination and if additional products are linked to the outbreak.
— The Reflector
