The Woodland City Council has signaled pushback on orders from Gov. Jay Inslee restricting businesses and public gatherings to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, approving in a 4-3 vote a resolution declaring the Woodland a “Sanctuary City” from the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
The approval may be in vain, however, as Mayor Will Finn has indicated he doesn’t plan on signing the resolution.
During its June 1 meeting, the council approved the resolution, which requests that the mayor direct police that enforcement of Inslee’s orders restricting business practices and public gatherings “is not mandatory, until these legal risks have been better determined and defined by our courts.”
The resolution declares that Woodland is a “Sanctuary City” allowing people in Woodland to gather and businesses to operate “using responsible safety policies and procedures.”
The resolution points out data of the number of new cases statewide that appears to show a decline, as well as the economic impacts of restrictions on businesses and gatherings.
Supporters of the resolution included Councilor Dave Plaza, who spoke about the impacts of closed businesses and laid-off employees. He said if Inslee’s intention was to stop the spread of COVID-19 and not overwhelm the state’s hospitals, “the opposite has occurred” with regard to the latter.
Plaza pointed to Inslee’s support of the right for citizens to protest, evidenced by demonstrations across the state and nation over the death of George Floyd, asking why being able to protest with thousands of others during a pandemic is acceptable, “but wanting to work and feed your family makes you an insubordinate criminal?”
“The people in our state and our city have suffered enough,” Plaza remarked.
Plaza argued that if businesses like grocery stores with a large number of people could remain open, “then there’s no reason that smaller businesses that see a fraction of the number of people per day than the others do, can’t open as well.”
“(Rebuilding) our economy is going to be a monumental task that will require laser-like focus and initiative to bring us back from a financial crisis that is on track to be as bad as the Great Depression if things keep on their current trajectory,” Plaza remarked.
Council Benjamin Fredricks said he initially supported the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, “but at some point it crossed over, in my mind, as to unacceptable.”
Fredricks read a series of equivalents he took issue with regarding what has been restricted, ranging from having access to an abortion but not a colonoscopy, being able to buy cannabis while other retailers remained shuttered, and the closure of summer youth programs while evidence showed children were less likely to be impacted by the disease than adults,
“If I go to Walmart I won’t get COVID, but if I go to church, I will,” Fredricks remarked.
Fredricks likened the executive orders as “royal decrees,” remarking that “Washington citizens are not being governed, they are being ruled.”
Councilor Monte Smith agreed of the magnitude of impacts the restrictions have had, though he didn’t believe that the resolution would work toward the end that the language intended.
“I don’t want to give false hope to a business that they can reopen without having some sort of penalty towards them,” Smith said.
Councilor DeeAanna Holland voted against the resolution due to the potential for outside agencies such as the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA), Labor and Industries or the Employment Security Department to come down on businesses following the resolution.
“Though I appreciate the political posturing of both (pro) statements … I don’t think it’s a good idea to bring unnecessary attention to our city,” Holland said.
Smith and Holland were joined by Councilor Karl Chapman in voting against the resolution. Joining Plaza and Fredricks to vote in approval were Councilors Carol Rounds and Janice Graham, both of whom took a moment before making a decision they agreed was “tough.”
Though approved by council, the resolution would still need the mayor’s signature, and Finn has indicated that making such a move wouldn’t benefit Woodland.
The Daily News in Longview reported that on June 4 Finn said he wouldn’t sign the resolution. The paper reported that because Woodland is already in the second phase of the “Safe Start Washington” reopening process, “The city is already open, and we’re feeling the positive effects of that.”
Phase 2 is not a complete reopening, though it does allow for dine-in restaurant service and in-store retail purchases, as well as pet grooming, salons and barbershops — with reduced occupancy and other restrictions. Cowlitz County, which the majority of Woodland is in, received approval to move into the second phase late last month, and by May 28 restaurants in the city had already opened their doors to customers for the first time in months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.