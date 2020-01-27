If you think it’s historically uncommon for women to be sworn in as police chiefs, it’s even more rare to have female fire chiefs. According to a news release from Clark County Fire District 6, there has only been one female fire chief in the history of Washington state and this month that number officially doubled.
Longtime employee of Clark County Fire District 6 Kristan Maurer was sworn in as the district’s fire chief earlier this month.
“I don’t feel like I’ve done anything differently to prepare myself versus what a male candidate would have done, but I feel privileged to be among the small percentage of women who have achieved this rank,” Maurer said in the release.
Chief Maurer has worked her way up the ranks at District 6. According to the release, she started as a firefighter at the age of 25 and “worked the line” for 17 years. The release said she loved being a first responder and described her stint on the frontline as some of the best times of her career. Still, Maurer knew she would be in an administrative role.
“I grew up here. They took care of me. Fire District 6 gave me opportunity and an education. I want to use that experience to move us in a positive direction,” she said. “Using my experience to go somewhere else wouldn’t feel right.”
While it’s difficult to locate specific numbers of women who have served in fire service administrative roles in Washington state, the release said national numbers indicate there are only 50 female fire chiefs nationwide. There are 14,000 female firefighters in the country, which makes up about 5 percent of the entire profession.
— Fire District 6
