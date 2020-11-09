The Clark County Council is requesting applications for a volunteer position on the Mosquito Control District Board of Trustees. The term for the at-large position begins on Jan. 1, 2021, and will run through Dec. 31, 2022.
The Board of Trustees oversees the Clark County Mosquito Control District. The board establishes policy, manages spending and approves contracts.
The Board of Trustees is composed of one member from each city or town in Clark County and three at-large members appointed by the Clark County Board of Health.
The board meets quarterly on the second Tuesday of February, May, August and November. The meetings begin at 7 pm. Currently, all board meetings are being held virtually.
The deadline to apply for the board is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
Applicants should send a résumé and letter of interest to Michelle Pfenning, Clark County Council, PO Box 5000, Vancouver 98666. Applications also can be sent by email to michelle.pfenning@clark.wa.gov
