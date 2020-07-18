Ridgefield community member, health industry professional and Spudder mom Zenia Bringhurst was appointed to be the Ridgefield School District’s newest board member by a unanimous vote on Wednesday, July 15, at a special meeting.
Bringhurst and her husband, Trace, have lived in the Ridgefield community for the past 15 years. They have three sons, Kellen, who graduated from Ridgefield High School last year, Cade, who will be a senior at the high school this fall, and Conner, who will be a sixth-grader.
Bringhurst manages the corporate accounts team for Boston Scientific where she is responsible for a number of initiatives collaborating with large health systems across the United States.
“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity to give back to the Ridgefield community through serving on the Ridgefield School Board,” Bringhurst said in a news release.
“Zenia’s science background, industry experience and passion for our schools will be a great benefit to our board,” Ridgefield School Board President Joe Vance said. “We are fortunate in Ridgefield to have people like Zenia that are willing to volunteer for public service.”
State law requires school boards to fill any board vacancy through an application, interview and appointment process. The appointment will be temporary until the November 2021 general election, when a permanent board member will be elected to the position.
Bringhurst will represent District 5, a seat formerly held by Scott Gullickson, who retired from the school board in June after 12 years of service. Gullickson joined Ridgefield’s school board in May 2008.
