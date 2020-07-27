The Clark County Council and a number of partner agencies have announced three upcoming listening sessions to learn about how systemic racism has impacted residents of Clark County.
The sessions represent the “first steps” of the county’s action on racial justice, inequities and structural racism in the county, according to the county’s announcement.
The county has partnered with YWCA Clark County, NAACP Vancouver, SW WA LULAC, and Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program to facilitate the sessions. Each session will be slightly different, with one allowing for private testimony.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, representatives from the four partner agencies will share information and background on the impacts of systemic racism in Clark County as it pertains to their organizations. The public is invited to watch and listen to this moderated series of presentations.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, members of the public are invited for a moderated opportunity to share their experiences and answer the question, "How has systemic racism in Clark County impacted you?" Speakers will be asked to follow a three-minute time limit. This listening session will be recorded and will become a part of the public record.
From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, members of the public who would prefer to share their experiences privately are invited for a moderated opportunity to answer the question, "How has systemic racism in Clark County impacted you?" Speakers will be asked to follow a three-minute time limit. This meeting will not be recorded, and a summary without identifying details will be provided afterward for the public record.
Anyone interested in registering to attend the sessions as a viewer, or signing up to speak at Session 2 or Session 3 may do so at the following links:
Session 1: https://tinyurl.com/y343tkz3
Session 2: https://tinyurl.com/yyyj4s8j
Session 3: https://tinyurl.com/yydpeuhc
Clark Vancouver TV will livestream the first two sessions on CVTV.org and cable channel 23. A summary of the final session without identifying details will be made available at a later date. Spanish language and ASL interpretation will be available.
Information on the sessions is available on the county’s website at clark.wa.gov/councilors/listening-sessions.
— The Reflector
