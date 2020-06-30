The League of Women Voters of Clark County are set to host four candidate forums for local primary election races in early July, the group has announced.
The forums are divided among two evenings with two races apiece each night, the announcement stated. At 6:30 p.m. July 8 candidates for the 18th Legislative District Senate seat will face off including incumbent Ann Rivers, R-La Center, alongside challengers Rick Bell, D-Camas, and John Ley, R-Camas. That same event the candidates for Clark County Council District 3 will participate, as incumbent John Blom seeks re-election without a party preference this time around, facing challengers in Karen Bowerman, a Republican, and Jesse James, a Democrat.
The next day the league has invited candidates for both seats in the state House of Representatives for Vancouver’s Legislative District 49. Position 1 incumbent Sharon Wylie, a Democrat, has challengers in Kelli Fiskum, an independent, and Justin Forsman, a Republican. Position 2’s incumbent Monica Stonier, a Democrat, also has a Republican challenger in Park Llafet and an independent one in Troy Potter.
The forums will be live-streamed on the league Facebook account (facebook.com/LWVClarkCounty) and broadcast live over Clark/Vancouver Television (cvtv.org). Forums will also be available for viewing through CVTV after the live meetings.
The announcement noted the league is a nonpartisan organization and celebrates its national centennial this year. The league intends to host forums in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election as well.
— The Reflector
