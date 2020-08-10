Drivers along the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Highway 99 can expect intermittent lane closures. Construction began on Monday, Aug. 3, and is expected to be completed in November. Due to high traffic volumes and the complexity of the contracted work, drivers and pedestrians can expect the following impacts during construction:
• Single-lane closures with delays on Highway 99 and Northeast 99th Street between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
• Complete and partial road closures on westbound Northeast 99th Street for up to a total of 16 days. These closures are anticipated to occur in mid-October.
• Single-lane closures on Highway 99 southbound.
• Complete closure of the Highway 99 southbound right-turn lane for the duration of construction.
• Other lanes may be closed as needed.
Clark County Public Works’ contractor, Nutter Corporation of Vancouver, will widen lanes on this heavily traveled corridor, allowing drivers to more easily navigate turning movements. This work also includes filling in gaps in the existing bicycle lanes on Highway 99 and building a bicycle lane on Northeast 99th Street, from Highway 99 west to Northeast 13th Avenue. The combination of heavy traffic, a skewed intersection, narrow lanes and tight turning radius has created congestion problems and safety concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.