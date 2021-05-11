The Office of the Secretary of State is joining county election offices across Washington to accept applications from those interested in running for office during the upcoming filing week from May 17–21.
People interested in running for office may file with the county election office online at sos.wa.gov/elections/audi tors/default.aspx. Candidates should contact their respective county elections office for filing instructions. According to a news release, there are more than 3,200 county offices up for election this year, including over 100 mayoral and 500 fire district positions.
Applicants may also download a Declaration of Candidacy form at sos.wa.gov/elec tions/candidatefiling.aspx and mail it to Candidate Filing, Office of the Secretary of State, P.O. Box 40229, Olympia, WA, 98504-0229, or drop it off in person at the Washington State Elections Office at 520 Union Ave. SE, Olympia, during normal business hours. Filings and fees delivered by mail or in person must be received by 5 p.m. May 21.
“People who run for public office and serve as an elected official have an opportunity to help shape the future of our state, counties, and communities,” Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a news release. “Most of these offices up for election this year are local and have the greatest impact on people’s daily lives.”
