The Clark County Historical Museum’s Speaker Series continues on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1. Join social impact specialist April Buzby as she explores the history of housing in Clark County from a racial equity and place making perspective in “A Tale of Two Vancouvers.”
During the event, Buzby will explore how historical choices around housing and development shaped our economic and social structures today. Find out how decisions made early in Washington’s statehood hindered the growth of the Asian and Pacific Island communities that helped build Clark County. Learn what challenges the Black community faced in creating a place to call home both pre- and post-WWII and see how those choices impact the community to this day.
“Housing is such an integral part of who a community is,” Buzby said in the news release. “It’s the foundation in which we build our culture, social fabric, and economic vitality. The decisions we make in housing placement, and the barriers we build to housing access, carry very real long-term impacts to our community’s resiliency and health.”
Buzby is the owner-operator of Lymantria Consulting, a social impact strategy firm and the Programs and Marketing Manager for the Clark County Historical Museum. She holds a BA in Geography from Keene State College and a Master of Community and Regional Planning from the University of Oregon and is a recognized leader and speaker in tackling social justice and public policy issues that impact low-income and marginalized communities. She is lead author on the white paper “Crime Has No Home Here: Affordable Housing and Crime in Rural America” and the upcoming book “It’s Not You, it’s Your Policies: Why Policies, Not People, Are Failing Your Organization.”
For more information, contact the CCHM at (360) 993-5679 or by email at outreach@cchmuseum.org.
— The Reflector
