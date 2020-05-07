For the past 27 years, the Clark Public Utilities Home and Garden Idea Fair has been a must-visit event for homesteaders, gardeners and do-it-yourselfers.
With more than 200 home and garden businesses present at the event, most could find the help they needed on a home project. For the past 11 years, Clark Public Utilities Communications Coordinator Michael O’Loughlin has put together the idea fair. He said his favorite part about the show was the ability for homeowners and gardeners to meet directly with contractors and vendors.
“At the time you hire a contractor, you need to see if you mesh,” he explained. “It’s fun to watch the interaction where the public comes to the show and if anyone has a question, they can talk directly with that person.”
The in-person 2020 Home and Garden Idea Fair was canceled earlier this year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all large gatherings of people. O’Loughlin said he was forced to put his thinking cap on to ensure that the public could continue to receive the education and information the idea fair offers.
After a little bit of planning, the idea fair launched online on Tuesday, April 27. While the format is different, Clark Public Utilities said that the public can still expect the same look and feel of years past and more than 200 local vendors will be available at the online event.
The public can head to homeandgardenideafair.com to see a plethora of vendors, classes and activities. From a kids zone section to a plant sale, people of all ages and abilities will find something to keep them busy at home.
“Even though we’re presenting it in a different format, customers will still be able to find resources for all the plant materials, contractors and services they’ll need in one convenient location,” O’Loughlin said, mentioning how he is excited to hear feedback from the public and vendors about the online event.
A product and vendor directory on the website makes the fair easy to access for people of many different technological abilities. How-to videos are easy to follow, and vendors are clearly marked with phone numbers and other information. O’Loughlin said that all the information is easy to use at home. He hopes to hear back from the public about how he can make it easier to use in the future.
In years past, a hallmark of the Home and Garden Idea Fair was its fundraisers. Both cash and food donations to the fair were given to Operation Warm Heart and the Clark County Food Bank.
This year, O’Loughlin said he hopes the spirit of giving is still around. While the online fair is free to access, donations to Operation Warm Heart and the food bank are encouraged.
O’Loughlin said he hopes people take advantage of their extra time and the large amount of information available to them.
“I’m old enough to hear stories about the Victory Gardens and people growing their food at home after World War II, and I think this is a perfect time to try that out,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to plant a little vegetable garden and give it a try.”
O’Loughlin said the public should keep checking the website as the year goes on because, unlike a physical fair, the online fair is here to stay for the foreseeable future. He hopes to keep adding information to the website as it comes in.
“We are all in this together and the utilities is so dedicated to Clark County that we really take input to heart and we want to continue to support both businesses and customers in the area,” he said.
