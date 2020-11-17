At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at the Chase Bank, located at 200 NE 78th St. in Hazel Dell.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. A K9 track was attempted, but the suspect was not located.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Deputy Elijah Page at elijah.page@clark.wa.gov.
