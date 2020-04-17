Three hikers rescued, cited after crossing Lewis River in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Three hikers were rescued Thursday night after swimming across the Lewis River below the Lower Falls Recreation Site and being unable to find their way back due to darkness, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities received the report at about 9:13 p.m., according to a press release.
The Lower Falls site is 37 miles east of Cougar in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Skamania County deputies, the Skamania County Search and Rescue Team and the Volcano Rescue Team responded to the area. There were a total of 16 first responders.
Upon arrival, deputies learned a group of five hikers were in the area of Lower Falls and waited for others to leave the closed area before entering. Four of the hikers decided to wade across the Lewis River; however, when they attempted to return, only one made it back across. The others turned back as they were unsure of the current and it was getting dark.
The rescuers devised a rope system and were able to rescue the three remaining hikers, who were identified as Malek K. Ahmed, 19, of University Place, Abdulgziz A. Alghazal, 20, Abduljalil N. Ahmed, 19, Ahmed M. Debashi, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from University Place. They were cited and released for violation of the Skamania County community health order restricting access to the area, according to a press release.
“This is a perfect example of exposing first responders to COVID-19 unnecessarily due to the complete disregard of well publicized orders from our state, county, and local partners,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “The area in question is well marked as closed.”
