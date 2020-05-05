Clark County Historical Museum in full swing online; Mount St. Helens speaker series to begin

While many businesses and organizations are not operating during the history-making COVID-19 pandemic, the Clark County Historical Museum (CCHM) is in full swing online to give the local community a look into the past.
CCHM Executive Director Brad Richardson said the museum has been working with Wager Audio to give the Clark County community “quality and entertaining” live streams complete with slides, pictures and speakers.
This Thursday, the museum will host its May speaker series in what Richardson calls the “third rodeo in streaming content.” The Thursday show will be live-streamed on Facebook at 7 p.m. and will be free to view by anyone who is interested in learning more about one of the most significant events in Washington state history — the eruption of Mount St. Helens.
During this month’s speaker series, Richardson, along with journalists Gregg Herrington and Andre Stepankowsky, will discuss and reflect on the eruption that changed the lives of many people, habitats and animals in Washington state. However, Richardson said he plans to talk about more than just the eruption on Thursday.
“We’re going to do three pieces in our talk,” he said. “We’re going to go through the story (of the eruption) but we’re going to go through all the history that we can find.”
Richardson explained how he plans to discuss the history of the mountain back to how Native Americans interacted with it as well as memories of Clark and Cowlitz county residents camping alongside Spirit Lake before the eruption.
“For a little bit we are going to talk about how it was just a regular place for a period of time,” Richardson said, mentioning how he wants to put a little bit of emphasis on the mountain’s past because all of the stories revolve around the eruption.”
After a deep dive into history, Richardson will supplement everything with the interviews he conducted with Herrington and Stepankowsky. Herrington, a former reporter for The Columbian, and Stepankowsky, a current journalist at The Daily News, will provide insight to the eruption and the events surrounding it. Richardson said he only asked three questions to Herrington and Stepankowsky and the discussion will go in depth about how they felt the day of the eruption and what it was like.
Lastly, Richardson plans to talk about how the eruption has impacted the museum's collection. “We have collected oral histories and photographs and all that,” he said. “We have 200-plus photos from Richard (Dick) Carroll.”
Carroll, the director of highways for the Vancouver District at the time of the eruption, was able to snap photos in places most of the public couldn’t traverse.
“He was able to document portions of the eruption in places that people can’t go,” he said.
During the live stream, the CCHM will be accepting donations for the Kiggins Theater as that is where the event was scheduled to be posted prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we can do something to support them this week, which has giving Tuesday, then we will,” he concluded.
May 18 marks the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption.
Learn more about the museum online at www.cchmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.