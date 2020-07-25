Clark County Public Health and the Battle Ground Public Works Department are notifying residents of a sewage release into Woodin Creek, also known as Weaver Creek, in Battle Ground.
Public Health has determined that the current health threat is low but is cautioning the community to avoid contact with Woodin Creek waters for at least another 24 hours. Anyone who has had contact with water in the creek should wash those areas with warm water and soap.
An estimated 300 to 400 gallons of wastewater was released from approximately 8:45 to 10:40 p.m. Friday. The wastewater entered Woodin Creek just south of the intersection of Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast Clark Avenue.
A clog of grease and excessive cleaning wipes in the sewer main caused sewage to back up into a home and then out into the backyard and Woodin Creek. Clark County Fire District 3 and Battle Ground Public Works staff were at the scene removing the clog and remediating areas where sewage was present until nearly midnight.
“This incident highlights the importance of not putting cleaning and sanitary wipes into toilets,” said Chuck Harman, environmental public health program manager. “Residents should also not put grease into their sinks because it will cool and create clogs in their home systems and the sewer main. These important precautions should be taken whether you’re connected to a sewer system or have onsite septic systems.”
