Those looking to take advantage of Clark County’s decision to allow cannabis businesses in unincorporated parts of the jurisdiction can now do so as facility applications for the industry are now available.
Guidance and requirements to receive permitting are available at the county permit service center on the first floor of the Public Service Center, 1300 Franklin St., Vancouver, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Information is also available online at clark.wa.gov/community-devel
opment.
Cannabis facilities must obtain land use approval and building permits from Clark County in addition to any approvals or licenses required by the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, the county’s announcement of the permits noted.
— The Reflector
