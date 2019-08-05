Clark County is seeking volunteers for two boards: the Building, Residential and Plumbing Board of Appeals and the Fire Code Board of Appeals.
The Building Code Board of Appeals will hear appeals relative to application and interpretation of the code. The Fire Code Board of Appeals will determine the suitability of alternate building materials, types of construction, and provide reasonable interpretations of the provisions of the Fire Code.
Terms for both boards will be three years.
The seven-member Building Code Board of Appeals will consist of one person from each of the following backgrounds: agriculture, architecture, engineering, general construction and residential construction. Two will be at-large members.
The five-member Fire Code Board of Appeals will consist of one representative from each of these groups: Fire Service, insurance industry, Architects Association, Mechanical Engineers Association and Building Code Board of Appeals.
In addition to meeting as needed to decide on appeals, both boards must meet at least once per year. Each board will determine the dates and times of its meetings.
Applicants should submit a letter of interest and a résumé to Alyssa Weyhrauch, Clark County Council Office, P.O. Box 5000, Vancouver, Washington. Applications also can be emailed to alyssa.weyhrauch@clark.wa.gov.
The application deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
— Clark County
