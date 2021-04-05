Public health officials in Clark and Cowlitz counties are urging people to stay close to home this spring break and take precautions if gathering with others this year.
According to a news release, COVID-19 case numbers have begun to increase over the last few weeks after plateauing earlier this year. Additionally, multiple variants of the virus have been identified in Clark and Cowlitz counties, including those that are known to spread easier.
“The increasing virus activity should be a reminder to all of us that the pandemic is not over,” Clark and Cowlitz County Health Officer Alan Melnick said in the release. “It’s been a long year and we’re all experiencing pandemic fatigue, but we need to have a little more patience.”
While the number of people getting vaccinated continues to increase, most people in our communities are not yet protected. According to the news release, in Clark County, about 23 percent of people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 13 percent are fully vaccinated.
“Until more people are able to get vaccinated, as COVID-19 activity decreases, we all need to do our part to keep our community healthy and businesses open,” Melnick said.
Public Health officials recommend spending spring break close to home and avoiding unnecessary travel. COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise across the country and traveling can increase one’s chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.
Anyone gathering with people they don’t live with should take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
Avoid large gatherings.
Gather outdoors, if possible, and stay at least 6 feet from people you don’t live with.
Those gathering indoors should keep the group small (no more than 10 people who don’t live together), wear face coverings and open doors and windows to increase air flow.
