The Clark County Youth Commission is recruiting young people from all walks of life to fill six positions for the 2021-22 program year.
The commission is a group of 30 people between the ages of 11 and 19. The commission serves as a voice for the youth in Clark County, according to a news release. The commission advises the Clark County Council, county departments and community organizations about different ways their work can affect youth.
Those interested must live in Clark County. Additionally, new leader positions are available for youth with no previous leadership experience, and some positions are open to students living in the geographical boundaries of specific school districts as the youth commission uses school district boundaries to ensure broad representation from all areas of the county. Woodland applicants must live in the section of the city within Clark County.
Members on the commission must serve a one-year term and have the option to recommit and serve multiple terms. The release said the commission requires four to twelve hours of work each month and meetings are 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month, other than July and August. Some or all of the meetings may be held remotely and will depend on local and state public health guidelines for social distancing.
The youth commission is recruiting new members until May 28. The application is available online at clark.wa.gov/community-services/youth-commission. Finalists must participate in an interview, which will take place remotely by phone or video conference. If selected, members must be available to attend a mandatory orientation in August.
