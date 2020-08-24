On Friday, Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler was named a “Guardian of Small Business” by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB). Herrera Beutler has repeatedly earned this designation for her work to support and empower Southwest Washington’s small businesses in Congress, according to a press release.
The “Guardian of Small Business” awards are given to members of Congress who support legislative solutions in Congress to promote Main Street businesses.
“It’s an honor to be named a guardian of small business once again, especially right now as businesses across Southwest Washington need as many guardians in Congress as they can get to help them keep their doors open and workers employed,” Herrera Beutler said in a news release. “I’m committed to helping our Main Street businesses get through this challenging time and then succeed when they emerge and am grateful to the National Federation of Independent Business for this recognition.”
“The NFIB Guardian of Small Business Award is awarded to lawmakers who small businesses can truly count on,” NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations Kevin Kuhlman said. “These members of the United States House of Representatives are dedicated supporters of the key issues that our members are concerned about and have proven themselves to be real champions for small business. Our policy positions are driven by our members, and we report NFIB Key Votes back to our membership. We are proud to recognize the elected officials from the 116th Congress who earned this distinction by taking pro-small business votes supporting vital financial assistance programs and opposing new regulations and increased labor costs. Small business owners across the country need their support now more than ever during these unprecedented times, and we are grateful to these lawmakers for their leadership.”
— The Reflector
