The Clark County Elections Office has added eight ballot drop boxes throughout the county for the upcoming general election on Nov. 3. The county now has 20 ballot drop boxes available to voters. They are available to voters 24 hours a day starting Oct. 18.
“These additional drop boxes provide more options for voters to deliver their ballots,” Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey said in a news release.
According to the release, there has been public discussion regarding the United States Postal Service’s ability to deliver ballots in a timely manner, leading some people to offer to collect and deliver ballots for neighbors and friends.
“We are confident the U.S. Postal Service will continue to provide very good service for Clark County voters for this year’s General Election,” Kimsey said. “We encourage voters to deliver their ballot via the U.S. Postal Service using the prepaid postage or to one of the official ballot drop boxes. We strongly discourage voters from giving their ballots to anyone other than someone they personally know and trust for delivery.”
Returning a ballot early allows a voter to determine in advance of election day if it was received by the Elections Office and its status. Voters can find that information online at VoteWA.org or by contacting the Elections Office at (564) 397-2345 or Elections@clark.wa.gov
Voters who have not received their ballot for this year’s General Election by Wednesday, Oct. 21, should contact the Elections Office as soon as possible to obtain a replacement ballot.
Here are the non-Vancouver ballot drop box locations:
• Amboy Middle School, 22115 NE Chelatchie Road, Amboy (west parking lot)
• Battle Ground City Hall parking lot, 109 SW 1st St., Battle Ground
• Hockinson Middle School (old school), 15916 NE 182nd Ave., Brush Prairie (parking lot)
• The Heights Learning Center, 4600 NE Garfield St., Camas (south parking lot)
• Camas Post Office, 440 NE 5th Ave, Camas
• La Center, 1001 E. 4th St., La Center (west end of parking lot)
• Ridgefield, Pioneer Street exit, east of Interstate 5, at the end of North 1st Circle, in the middle of the cul-de-sac
• Ridgefield School District Administrative Office, 510 Pioneer St., Ridgefield (walk-up only)
• Washougal Library, 1661 C St., Washougal (walk-up only)
• Yacolt Primary School, 507 W. Yacolt Road, Yacolt (south parking lot)
Other drop boxes in the Vancouver area include:
• Clark College, 1933 Fort Vancouver Way, Vancouver (by Penguin Building, near flagpole, walk-up only)
• Clark Public Utilities Operations Center, 8600 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver (southeast parking lot)
• Downtown Vancouver, West 14th and Esther streets
• Fisher’s Landing Transit Center, 3510 SE 164th Ave., Vancouver
• Hazel Dell, 99th Street Transit Center, 9700 NE 7th Ave., Vancouver (between 94th and 99th streets)
• Pioneer Elementary/Frontier Middle Schools, 7600 NE 166th Ave., Vancouver (parking lot between the two schools)
• Shahala Middle School, 601 SE 192nd Ave., Vancouver (near flagpole)
• Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 3000 NW 119th St., Vancouver (parking lot)
• Vancouver Mall parking lot, southeast of Macy’s near the C-Tran Vine Station
• WSU-Vancouver, 14204 NE Salmon Creek Road, Vancouver (WSU Entrance Road entering from NE Salmon Creek Avenue, turn right at the first street into the south parking lot)
