Apartments rise behind Miss Vancouver Rodeo (right) and her fellow rider at this year’s Vancouver Rodeo at the Clark County Saddle Club. One of the Clark County Equine Foundation’s first task is to help with the relocation of the Clark County Saddle Club. Over the last roughly fifty years at the current saddle club, growth in the county has encroached on once-rural land, putting the location in an unfavorable position for events that require the hauling of large horse trailers to the site and offer a less-than-pleasing backdrop.