A trail course event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 22 at the Clark County Saddle Club in Vancouver.
The event will feature trail practice, and both indoor and outdoor courses.
“What we do is we put all kinds of obstacles that horses might meet on a trail,” said Fran Duncan.
That includes logs, a statue of a bear, and different jumps.
The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $15 for youth.
There’s an additional $10 entry fee to be judged on a special outdoor course. Judging for that event will begin at noon and end at 2 p.m. The special outdoor course is open to all ages. Prizes and ribbons will be given to the winners.
Registration for the event will take place at 8 a.m. on May 22 at the saddle club, 10505 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver.
For more information, contact Duncan at (360) 254-3249.
