Trees

Battle Ground Lake State Park

 Photo by Dan Trujillo

As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, nominations for the Battle Ground Citizen of the Year, are open to the community. If you know of a person, couple or group that deserves to be nominated, you can do so online at forms.gle/6NDBE3a8SSNpGr1U7

Nominations will be open until Thursday, Dec. 31.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.