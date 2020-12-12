As of Tuesday, Dec. 1, nominations for the Battle Ground Citizen of the Year, are open to the community. If you know of a person, couple or group that deserves to be nominated, you can do so online at forms.gle/6NDBE3a8SSNpGr1U7
Nominations will be open until Thursday, Dec. 31.
