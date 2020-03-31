The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County had a slight increase Tuesday, with six new cases confirmed.
Clark County Public Health’s latest numbers show a total of 116 confirmed cases and six deaths. The number in the latest update was less than the previous day where 20 confirmed cases pushed Clark County’s tally above 100.
Public Health’s latest update also indicated that a total of 879 individuals had been tested in Clark County, according to Washington State Department of Health information.
